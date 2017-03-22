Udu district bans forest access

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Villagers of Udu district with senior government officials at the International Day of Forest celebration in Nukusa Village yesterday. Picture: SERAFINA SILAITOGA

Update: 5:30PM VILLAGERS of Udu district in Macuata, Vanua Levu, have agreed to ban access into their forests.

In a bid to protect water sources in their forests, villagers have decided to put a ban of three years that will result in a stop put to cutting of trees and illegal access.

District rep Maikeli Sauwaqa said the decision was made after attending a workshop that enlightened villagers about the importance of forests.

"Trees play a vital role in our water cycle from the source to our homes so we have decided to put a ban to protect our water sources, creeks and rivers," Mr Sauwaqa said.