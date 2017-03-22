Fiji Time: 11:05 PM on Wednesday 22 March

Court vacates Waqainabete's hearing date

TALEBULA KATE
Wednesday, March 22, 2017

Update: 5:26PM FIJI Independent Commission Against Corruption (FICAC) lawyer Sam Savumiramira today informed the court that they had filed a motion and affidavit to vacate the hearing for former Ministry of Works spokesperson Sainiana Waqainabete.

Ms Waqainabete, who was present in court, was initially charged by FICAC on 11 counts of obtaining financial advantage by deception but now she faces nine counts because prosecution had made an application to withdraw two counts during the hearing in August last year.

The matter was called this morning before Magistrate Waleen George at the Suva Magistrates Court for the continuation of hearing.

Mr Savumiramira said the counsel in carriage of the matter was in a high court trial that was supposed to start in January but because of unforeseen circumstances, the trial resumed this month and would finish in April.

However, Ms George indicated the matter was listed for continuation for the defence case.

Defence lawyer Filimoni Vosarogo then confirmed receiving notice of motion and affidavit in support from prosecution and stated that he was aware of the difficulty prosecution was facing in the high court trial.

He informed the court that defence was consenting to the prosecution application to vacate the hearing.

Magistrate George then vacated the hearing for today.

The matter has been adjourned to May 1, 2017 for mention to set a hearing date for defence case.

Bail has been extended to the accused.








