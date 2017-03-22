Fiji Time: 11:06 PM on Wednesday 22 March

Health ministry intensifies dengue outreach

TALEBULA KATE
Wednesday, March 22, 2017

Update: 5:23PM MEMBERS of the public with symptoms of dengue fever are encouraged to visit their nearest health centre at the earliest possible opportunity.

The Ministry of Health and Medical Services advises that there is no cure for dengue fever but its impact on individuals can be managed with appropriate treatment.

The classical symptoms of dengue include high fever, pain behind the eyes, rashes on the chest, headache, muscle and joint pains, general feeling of being unwell and the warning signs of severe dengue are restlessness, fast breathing, persistent vomiting, and unexplained bleeding from the gums.

The ministry has intensified efforts to take appropriate measures to eradicate dengue cases presently noted nationwide.

The health ministry in partnership with government ministries and municipal councils has organised divisional clean-up campaigns in the West, East, North and Central divisions.

"The clean-up campaign will progress for the next four weeks around the country. Weekly updates on the campaign will be circulated by the Vector Control Unit. Therefore, I ask for the support, attention, action and collaboration of all Fijians in the 'Fight the Bite' campaign," Minister for Health and Medical Services Rosy Akbar said. 

"Communication and messaging on dengue prevention has intensified through media campaigns in the past few weeks. Families and communities are urged to take heed of the precautionary measures provided by the ministry at this point in time."

The ministry's vector control unit together with local authorities have carried out joint chemical spraying activities in high risk geographical pockets in the city. 








