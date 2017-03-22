Fiji Time: 11:05 PM on Wednesday 22 March

Injuries top workers compensation cases

TIMOCI VULA
Wednesday, March 22, 2017

Update: 5:08PM FIJI'S Ministry of Employment, Productivity and Industrial Relations has a total of 2146 pending workers compensation cases as at February this year.

Line Minister Jone Usamate revealed this in Parliament on Monday in response to a supplementary question on the outstanding cases and measures taken to address its efficient disposal.

He said those 2146 pending cases comprised 319 death cases and 1827 injury cases.

"What we are trying to do about these cases since 2016, there have been an additional 20 assistant labour officers who have been recruited and undergone training so we hope that with more staff available, they will be able to progress these cases,"Mr Usamate said.

"There is also a regular review of the processes that are used within the ministry, within the occupational health and workmen's compensation."

The Workmen's Compensation Act basically requires an employer to report an injury if it had taken place.








