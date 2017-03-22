Fiji Time: 11:06 PM on Wednesday 22 March

RKS wants legacy

LICE MOVONO
Wednesday, March 22, 2017

Update: 4:54PM RATU Kadavulevu School places high value on athletics and banks on that to regain district athletics supremacy in 2017.

Failing that, however, track and field squad manager Mosese Bole says the Lodoni all boys boarding school's strength comes from the old scholars and parents. 

When he was interviewed midway into the district athletics competition, Mr Bole said its 103 students placed high value on athletics and it was reflected in the 10 medals it had scooped by lunch time.

"We did not set a target on the number of gold to win but we told our boys to do their best because that is the only determinant of our performance," Bole said.

Coached by Moave Vu, a RKS sprint king of the 90s, the squad had picked up the most gold medals as the Tailevu Zone neared its end. 

"We thank the old boys and PTA for supporting us in this difficult financial year. Our preparation is based on the value of the games to the kids," Bole said.

"There is nothing different in the way we have prepared this year but its just the meaning of the game to the kids and that is to create a legacy about themselves and the school and to do us proud."








