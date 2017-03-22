/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image The weather office in Nadi has maintained its heavy rain alert. Picture: SUPPLIED

Update: 4:36PM A HEAVY rain alert remains in force for Vanua Levu, Taveuni and nearby smaller islands, Yasawa, Lau, the Lomaiviti group, and northern and eastern Viti Levu.

According to a weather bulletin issued by the National Weather Forecasting Centre in Nadi at 2pm today, a trough of low pressure with cloud and rain remained slow moving over Fiji.

It is expected to affect the group till later tomorrow.

Those in Vanua Levu, Taveuni and nearby smaller islands, Yasawa, Lau and Lomaiviti group, northern, western and eastern Viti Levu should expect occasional rain and few thunderstorms.

There will be isolated heavy falls likely and rain easing from later today.

Localised heavy rain may lead to flash flooding of low lying areas, the weather centre has warned.

The next special weather bulletin on heavy rain will be issued at 8pm later tonight.