Fiji Time: 11:05 PM on Wednesday 22 March

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Heavy rain alert

TALEBULA KATE
Wednesday, March 22, 2017

Update: 4:36PM A HEAVY rain alert remains in force for Vanua Levu, Taveuni and nearby smaller islands, Yasawa, Lau, the Lomaiviti group, and northern and eastern Viti Levu.

According to a weather bulletin issued by the National Weather Forecasting Centre in Nadi at 2pm today, a trough of low pressure with cloud and rain remained slow moving over Fiji.

It is expected to affect the group till later tomorrow.

Those in Vanua Levu, Taveuni and nearby smaller islands, Yasawa, Lau and Lomaiviti group, northern, western and eastern Viti Levu should expect occasional rain and few thunderstorms.

There will be isolated heavy falls likely and rain easing from later today.

Localised heavy rain may lead to flash flooding of low lying areas, the weather centre has warned.

The next special weather bulletin on heavy rain will be issued at 8pm later tonight.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65330.6343
JPY 55.253352.2533
GBP 0.39050.3825
EUR 0.45210.4401
NZD 0.70120.6682
AUD 0.63940.6144
USD 0.49110.4741

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 22nd March, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. QVS blue ribbon king to miss Coke Games
  2. Five turn on the heat
  3. Mum shares story
  4. Murder suspect to front court today
  5. RKS retains Tailevu Zone title
  6. Reddy admits QVS building defects
  7. Lolohea in court on murder charge
  8. Farmers unhappy
  9. Review 'no excuse'
  10. 99-year land leases for residents

Top Stories this Week

  1. Shock after brutal attack Tuesday (21 Mar)
  2. Man rapes wife, jailed Tuesday (21 Mar)
  3. Students sent home Tuesday (21 Mar)
  4. Villagers complain of 'red' sea Friday (17 Mar)
  5. Uni urges Fijians to apply for NZ grants Monday (20 Mar)
  6. Staff share $6m Friday (17 Mar)
  7. Border alert Thursday (16 Mar)
  8. Concerns over explicit online pictures Tuesday (21 Mar)
  9. Rabuka assures security for all Thursday (16 Mar)
  10. Nadi Airport carbon accredited Thursday (16 Mar)