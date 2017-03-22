Youth unemployment serious: Usamate

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Minister for Employment at a recent forum in Labasa. Picture: LUKE RAWALAI

Update: 4:29PM YOUTH unemployment is a serious issue, says Employment Minister Jone Usamate.

In an interview Mr Usamate said 18 per cent of youths in the country remained unemployed following a study conducted by the ministry from 2010 to 2017.

"That is one of the reason that we are focusing on the work of the National Employment Centre," he said.

"It is good to have these avenues like NEC where we get youths in, give them training, building them up and placing them in industries for attachment making them more marketable.

"This also increases their chances of getting jobs."

In the recent Tebbutt-Times Poll conducted in February this year, one of the two high priority issues raised by the people interviewed in the survey highlighted unemployment as one of the two high priority issues as the country prepared for the 2018 general elections.