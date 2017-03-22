Fiji Time: 11:05 PM on Wednesday 22 March

RKS wins blue ribbon

LICE MOVONO
Wednesday, March 22, 2017

Update: 4:25PM HE KNEW he had a chance so he worked hard towards it but it was sweet victory all the same for senior Ratu Kadavulevu School 100-metre runner Sailosi Tubuilagi when he grabbed gold.

Running with a fever, Tubuilagi said his body always heated up when he ran fast so after the heats earlier today, he took paracetamol tablets to stay healthy.

"I knew I could do it but my head always ache when I run so after the heats, I took a panadol tablet and rested," Tubuilagi said.

Paying tribute to old scholars of Ratu Kadavulevu School, the Lodoni boy said his training had changed a lot since being coached by RKS sprint king of the 90s Moave Vu.

Running at a personal best time of 10.95seconds, Tubuilagi praised 2016 Coca Cola Games blue ribbon winner Ilaitia Waqa who was disqualified at the heats for a false start, for pushing the competition to this point.

Medal tally:

Girls

- Naiyala High School - 5G 4S 2B;

- Tailevu North - 3G 2S; 

- Wainibuka Secondary - 1G 1S.

Boys

- RKS - 12G 9S 8B;

- QVS - 6G 5S 3B;

- Wainibuka - 1G;

- Tailevu North - 1G 1B.








