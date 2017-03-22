200-plus doctors trained on compensation codes

/ Front page / News

Update: 4:19PM MORE than 200 doctors in Fiji have been trained to date on the use of special codes that have been developed on how to assess occupational injuries and occupational deaths.

Minister for Employment, Productivity and Industrial Relations Jone Usamate revealed this in Parliament on Monday while responding to a question on how the recent amendment of the Workmen?s Compensation Act had assisted in ensuring injured or dead workers were efficiently and adequately assisted.

Mr Usamate said the first thing that those amendments had done was make it mandatory that the assessments were done by those who had been trained in how to use the code.

"So around the world, there are special codes that have been developed on how you assess occupational injuries and occupational deaths," he said.

"In the past, we have had assessments being done by those who have been trained in the code and those who have not.

"So often, when you have that situation, people come up with different percentages in terms of the injuries that has been incurred but now it is required that only those doctors that have been trained do the assessments.

"There will be consistency in the way that injuries have been assessed and that will allow us to make sure that there is more speed in the process."