Climate change affects us all: Konrote

+ Enlarge this image FAO director-general Jose' Graziano da Silva meeting Fijian president Jioji Konrote at the Global Symposium on Soil Organic Carbon in Rome. Picture: SUPPLIED/FAO

Update: 3:57PM PRESIDENT Jioji Konrote while delivering his keynote address at the Global Symposium on Soil Organic Carbon said Fiji, like other small islands developing states, is particularly vulnerable to the impacts of climate change and natural disasters.

Mr Konrote said the symposium would allow many countries to relook at efforts of addressing soil conservation, food security, sustainable development and climate change.

"We recognise that climate Change affects us all. As my Government prepares to lead in its role as COP 23 president, we therefore act on behalf of all countries to maintain the momentum of the 2015 Paris Agreement," he said.

"We are, however, acutely aware of the challenges faced by not only Fijians or Pacific islanders but by those of other small developing States and low lying countries."

He also took time to congratulate all members countries of the European Union for reaching the 60th anniversary since the formation of the EU community.