Fiji Time: 11:05 PM on Wednesday 22 March

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

QVS blue ribbon king to miss Coke Games

LICE MOVONO
Wednesday, March 22, 2017

Update: 3:52PM SCHOOL athletics blue ribbon king Ilaitia Waqa broke the hearts of many Queen Victoria School students today when he lost his chance to defend his title at this Coca-Cola Games finals.

The senior boy of QVS broke the start of the 100m heats and will now not be taking part in that event at the Coke Games from April 20-22.

Waqa, a seasoned runner and the favourite to win again this year still has the 200m and 4x100m to compete in today.

QVS coach school teacher Isimeli Koroi said the school team had other events to compensate for the loss.

"It is going to be a learning experience for him because the rule of the game will always be the rule of the game and we hope that will build him up to be a better person in the future," Mr Koroi said.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65330.6343
JPY 55.253352.2533
GBP 0.39050.3825
EUR 0.45210.4401
NZD 0.70120.6682
AUD 0.63940.6144
USD 0.49110.4741

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 22nd March, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. QVS blue ribbon king to miss Coke Games
  2. Five turn on the heat
  3. Mum shares story
  4. Murder suspect to front court today
  5. RKS retains Tailevu Zone title
  6. Reddy admits QVS building defects
  7. Lolohea in court on murder charge
  8. Farmers unhappy
  9. Review 'no excuse'
  10. 99-year land leases for residents

Top Stories this Week

  1. Shock after brutal attack Tuesday (21 Mar)
  2. Man rapes wife, jailed Tuesday (21 Mar)
  3. Students sent home Tuesday (21 Mar)
  4. Villagers complain of 'red' sea Friday (17 Mar)
  5. Uni urges Fijians to apply for NZ grants Monday (20 Mar)
  6. Staff share $6m Friday (17 Mar)
  7. Border alert Thursday (16 Mar)
  8. Concerns over explicit online pictures Tuesday (21 Mar)
  9. Rabuka assures security for all Thursday (16 Mar)
  10. Nadi Airport carbon accredited Thursday (16 Mar)