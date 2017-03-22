QVS blue ribbon king to miss Coke Games

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image QVS students cheering for their mates at the Tailevu Zone today. Picture: PENI KOMAISAVAI

Update: 3:52PM SCHOOL athletics blue ribbon king Ilaitia Waqa broke the hearts of many Queen Victoria School students today when he lost his chance to defend his title at this Coca-Cola Games finals.

The senior boy of QVS broke the start of the 100m heats and will now not be taking part in that event at the Coke Games from April 20-22.

Waqa, a seasoned runner and the favourite to win again this year still has the 200m and 4x100m to compete in today.

QVS coach school teacher Isimeli Koroi said the school team had other events to compensate for the loss.

"It is going to be a learning experience for him because the rule of the game will always be the rule of the game and we hope that will build him up to be a better person in the future," Mr Koroi said.