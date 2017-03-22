Fiji Time: 3:33 PM on Wednesday 22 March

Soil management for increased food production

TALEBULA KATE
Wednesday, March 22, 2017

Update: 3:31PM FIJI highly appreciates and strongly supports the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) and the Global Soil Partnership for its efforts to increase sustainable soil management to increase soil health globally not only for climate change adaptation and mitigation, but also for increased food production.

President Jioji Konrote made the comment while delivering his keynote address at the Global Symposium on Soil Organic Carbon at the FAO headquarters in Rome this week.

Mr Konrote said the Voluntary Guidelines for Sustainable Soil Management should be the vehicle to foster policies, action and investment at the national level.

"We appreciate the Food and Agriculture Organisation and Small Islands Developing States action program focus with its three priority areas of creating an enabling environment for food security and nutrition; sustainable, resilient and nutrition sensitive food systems; and empowered people and communities for food security and nutrition," Mr Konrote said.

He said maintaining and increasing soil organic carbon stocks was critical not only to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and remove carbon dioxide from the atmosphere, but essential to improve soil health and fertility and to increase its water holding capacity. 

He also called for a collaborative and coordinated effort to maintain and protect carbon-rich soils and foster higher carbon sequestration as an overarching objective for all member countries.

"The cause for our soils and the justification for their protection should be high on the international agenda."








