THE Fiji Car Club will host their annual awards night this Saturday.

This was confirmed by the Fiji Car Club president, Raizal Haniff.

He said it was an opportune time to recognise the members of the club who had been working together for the betterment of the sport.

The awards night will be held at Yue Lai Hotel in Flagstaff, Suva.

The event will start at 7pm.