/ Front page / News

Update: 2:55PM FIJI Police have arrested three suspects in relation to the stabbing of a taxi driver from Jinnu Road in Lautoka.

The driver was attacked at about 6am by three men who made off in the victim's taxi.

Police spokesperson Ana Naisoro said roadblocks were erected resulting in the vehicle being located at Saweni.

The three assailants were arrested and are in Police custody where they are being questioned.

The victim is in a stable condition at the Lautoka hospital.