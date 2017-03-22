TB patients also diabetic: Dr Underwood

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Dr Frank Underwood (left) checks on Avisaki Matatolu, 79, of Tovata during the Free TB check-up at the Diabetes Hub Centre in Suva today. With them is Xray technician Ulamila Raibevu. Picture: ELIKI NUKUTABU

Update: 2:46PM NINE per cent of the 312 cases of Tuberculosis (TB) patients recorded last year were also diabetic.

This was revealed by National TB Control officer Dr Frank Underwood during a TB screening program at the Diabetes Hub Centre in Suva today.

"This year, we are also working on diabetes and TB so if a person has diabetes and has been exposed to the TB bacteria, it makes him three times more likely to develop TB compared to someone who does not have it," Dr Underwood said.

He said they were focused on screening for TB in diabetic clinics since Fiji had a big diabetes problem which was a potential source of TB cases in the future.