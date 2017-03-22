Strong wind warning cancelled for Fiji waters

/ Front page / News

Update: 2:13PM THE national weather forecasting centre in Nadi has cancelled the strong wind warning for Fiji waters.

However, it has maintained its strong wind warning for Kadavu and Vatu-i-Ra passages.

There is also a heavy rain alert in force for Yasawa group, Vanua Levu, Taveuni and nearby smaller islands, Lau and Lomaiviti group, and northern and eastern Viti Levu.

The flood alert remained in force for low lying areas, small streams and low lying areas adjacent to major rivers for Vanua Levu and Taveuni.

The weather centre has reported a trough of low pressure with cloud and rain that remained slow moving over the country and it was expected to affect the group until later tomorrow.