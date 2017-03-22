Fiji Time: 3:33 PM on Wednesday 22 March

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Strong wind warning cancelled for Fiji waters

TIMOCI VULA
Wednesday, March 22, 2017

Update: 2:13PM THE national weather forecasting centre in Nadi has cancelled the strong wind warning for Fiji waters.

However, it has maintained its strong wind warning for Kadavu and Vatu-i-Ra passages.

There is also a heavy rain alert in force for Yasawa group, Vanua Levu, Taveuni and nearby smaller islands, Lau and Lomaiviti group, and northern and eastern Viti Levu.

The flood alert remained in force for low lying areas, small streams and low lying areas adjacent to major rivers for Vanua Levu and Taveuni.

The weather centre has reported a trough of low pressure with cloud and rain that remained slow moving over the country and it was expected to affect the group until later tomorrow.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65330.6343
JPY 55.253352.2533
GBP 0.39050.3825
EUR 0.45210.4401
NZD 0.70120.6682
AUD 0.63940.6144
USD 0.49110.4741

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 22nd March, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Five turn on the heat
  2. Murder suspect to front court today
  3. Reddy admits QVS building defects
  4. Farmers unhappy
  5. Review 'no excuse'
  6. Koya denies SME scheme part of vote buying claims
  7. 99-year land leases for residents
  8. Ministry probes deaths
  9. Lolohea in court on murder charge
  10. Sugar City ready

Top Stories this Week

  1. Shock after brutal attack Tuesday (21 Mar)
  2. Man rapes wife, jailed Tuesday (21 Mar)
  3. Villagers complain of 'red' sea Friday (17 Mar)
  4. Uni urges Fijians to apply for NZ grants Monday (20 Mar)
  5. Students sent home Tuesday (21 Mar)
  6. Staff share $6m Friday (17 Mar)
  7. Border alert Thursday (16 Mar)
  8. Rabuka assures security for all Thursday (16 Mar)
  9. Nadi Airport carbon accredited Thursday (16 Mar)
  10. Concerns over explicit online pictures Tuesday (21 Mar)