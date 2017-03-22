Tax reduction incentive to employ disabled persons

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Employment Minister Jone Usamate stresses a point during the recent employers forum in Labasa. Picture: LUKE RAWALAI

Update: 1:58PM EMPLOYERS that hire those living with disabilities in their workforce can claim a 300 per cent tax reduction, says Minister for Employment, Productivity and Industry Relations Jone Usamate.

In an interview, the Minister said the move was to encourage employers to employ people living with disabilities.

"There are now incentives for employers that if they take people with disabilities, they get tax rates of 300 per cent reduction," he said.

"The move is focused on removing discrimination within workforces.

"Under the Employment Regulations Promulgation Bill, employers are also encouraged to employ a member of the public living with disabilities to promote inclusiveness in workplaces."