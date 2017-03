/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Lautoka Cane Producers Association president Parbindar Singh (right) at the AGM in Lautoka. Picture FELIX CHAUDHARY

Update: 1:31PM THE Lautoka Cane Producers Association held its annual general meeting this morning.

Among the issues raised by farmers were concerns about the viability of the organisation because of the lack of Fairtrade premiums.

Association president Praveen Singh said the board was doing everything possible to ensure members continued to receive benefits.