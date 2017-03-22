Fiji Time: 3:34 PM on Wednesday 22 March

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

$1.6m in stumpage paid to Bua pine landowners

TIMOCI VULA
Wednesday, March 22, 2017

Update: 1:28PM FIJI Pine Limited has paid out more than $1.6million in stumpage to pine landowners in Bua on Vanua Levu since 2013 until October last year.

Broken down, the company paid Bua pine landowners $303,480 to the landowners in 2013, $572,893 in 2014, $525,092.37 in 2015, and $202,541 from January up to last October.

Minister for Forests Osea Naiqamu revealed these payments in response to a question from Opposition Member of Parliament Salote Radrodro on the payment of royalties to the pine landowners in Bua.

Mr Naiqamu clarified Fiji Pine paid the stumpage and not the royalties to pine landowners within their plantation lease in Viti Levu and Vanua Levu.

He explained that the stumpage was paid at 12 per cent of the net revenue after the deduction of logging, cartage and loading costs.

"This is a direct monthly payment to landowning units through iTLTB (iTaukei Land Trust Board), based on the stumpage applicable to all logs extracted in a particular month from respective forest areas," Mr Naiqamu said.

This stumpage payment is also made to all other Fiji Pine stations wherever pine logging takes place, including Lololo, Nadi, Nabou, Ra and Macuata ports.

Overall in 2013, Fiji Pine paid a total stumpage of $670,133 in 2013, $1,153,083 in 2014, $908,303 in 2015, and $524,868 last year.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65330.6343
JPY 55.253352.2533
GBP 0.39050.3825
EUR 0.45210.4401
NZD 0.70120.6682
AUD 0.63940.6144
USD 0.49110.4741

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 22nd March, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Five turn on the heat
  2. Murder suspect to front court today
  3. Reddy admits QVS building defects
  4. Farmers unhappy
  5. Review 'no excuse'
  6. Koya denies SME scheme part of vote buying claims
  7. 99-year land leases for residents
  8. Ministry probes deaths
  9. Lolohea in court on murder charge
  10. Sugar City ready

Top Stories this Week

  1. Shock after brutal attack Tuesday (21 Mar)
  2. Man rapes wife, jailed Tuesday (21 Mar)
  3. Villagers complain of 'red' sea Friday (17 Mar)
  4. Uni urges Fijians to apply for NZ grants Monday (20 Mar)
  5. Students sent home Tuesday (21 Mar)
  6. Staff share $6m Friday (17 Mar)
  7. Border alert Thursday (16 Mar)
  8. Rabuka assures security for all Thursday (16 Mar)
  9. Nadi Airport carbon accredited Thursday (16 Mar)
  10. Concerns over explicit online pictures Tuesday (21 Mar)