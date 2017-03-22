$1.6m in stumpage paid to Bua pine landowners

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image The pine forest in Bua on Vanua Levu. Picture: FT FILE

Update: 1:28PM FIJI Pine Limited has paid out more than $1.6million in stumpage to pine landowners in Bua on Vanua Levu since 2013 until October last year.

Broken down, the company paid Bua pine landowners $303,480 to the landowners in 2013, $572,893 in 2014, $525,092.37 in 2015, and $202,541 from January up to last October.

Minister for Forests Osea Naiqamu revealed these payments in response to a question from Opposition Member of Parliament Salote Radrodro on the payment of royalties to the pine landowners in Bua.

Mr Naiqamu clarified Fiji Pine paid the stumpage and not the royalties to pine landowners within their plantation lease in Viti Levu and Vanua Levu.

He explained that the stumpage was paid at 12 per cent of the net revenue after the deduction of logging, cartage and loading costs.

"This is a direct monthly payment to landowning units through iTLTB (iTaukei Land Trust Board), based on the stumpage applicable to all logs extracted in a particular month from respective forest areas," Mr Naiqamu said.

This stumpage payment is also made to all other Fiji Pine stations wherever pine logging takes place, including Lololo, Nadi, Nabou, Ra and Macuata ports.

Overall in 2013, Fiji Pine paid a total stumpage of $670,133 in 2013, $1,153,083 in 2014, $908,303 in 2015, and $524,868 last year.