Lolohea in court on murder charge

Update: 12:50PM THE 56-YEAR-old man charged with the murder of his defacto partner in Nadera on Monday made his first appearance at the Nasinu Magistrates Court this morning.

Timoci Tupou Lolohea appeared before Magistrate Charles Ratakele, charged with one count of murder and one count of criminal trespass.

Mr Lolohea is alleged to have murdered his 24-year-old defacto partner Elenoa Dicovi at Nasilivata Street in Nadera.

He is alleged to have unlawfully entered the compound of Zulfikar Begg, where the deceased was working and committed the offence.

The court heard Mr Lolohea would seek assistance from his private counsel.

The case has been transferred to the High Court in Suva.

The matter will be called again next Friday.