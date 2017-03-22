Fiji Time: 3:34 PM on Wednesday 22 March

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Burst main cuts Tamavua water supply

TIMOCI VULA
Wednesday, March 22, 2017

Update: 11:55AM RESIDENTS in the greater Tamavua area in Suva are advised to use water wisely as engineers attend to a burst main at the Cunningham Road junction.

The Water Authority of Fiji has not determined a time on when water supply is expected to be restored.

The areas affected include Khalsa Road junction to Amputch St, Deoji Rd, Mead Rd, Loa junction, Princess Rd, Tamavua Village, Naranji Rd, Tacirua and Sakoca.

Water carts are on standby to service the affected areas as and when the need arises.

For further queries, customers can call 3346777 and on the mobile short code 5777.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65330.6343
JPY 55.253352.2533
GBP 0.39050.3825
EUR 0.45210.4401
NZD 0.70120.6682
AUD 0.63940.6144
USD 0.49110.4741

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 22nd March, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Five turn on the heat
  2. Murder suspect to front court today
  3. Reddy admits QVS building defects
  4. Farmers unhappy
  5. Review 'no excuse'
  6. Koya denies SME scheme part of vote buying claims
  7. 99-year land leases for residents
  8. Ministry probes deaths
  9. Lolohea in court on murder charge
  10. Sugar City ready

Top Stories this Week

  1. Shock after brutal attack Tuesday (21 Mar)
  2. Man rapes wife, jailed Tuesday (21 Mar)
  3. Villagers complain of 'red' sea Friday (17 Mar)
  4. Uni urges Fijians to apply for NZ grants Monday (20 Mar)
  5. Students sent home Tuesday (21 Mar)
  6. Staff share $6m Friday (17 Mar)
  7. Border alert Thursday (16 Mar)
  8. Rabuka assures security for all Thursday (16 Mar)
  9. Nadi Airport carbon accredited Thursday (16 Mar)
  10. Concerns over explicit online pictures Tuesday (21 Mar)