Burst main cuts Tamavua water supply

Update: 11:55AM RESIDENTS in the greater Tamavua area in Suva are advised to use water wisely as engineers attend to a burst main at the Cunningham Road junction.

The Water Authority of Fiji has not determined a time on when water supply is expected to be restored.

The areas affected include Khalsa Road junction to Amputch St, Deoji Rd, Mead Rd, Loa junction, Princess Rd, Tamavua Village, Naranji Rd, Tacirua and Sakoca.

Water carts are on standby to service the affected areas as and when the need arises.

For further queries, customers can call 3346777 and on the mobile short code 5777.