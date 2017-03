/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image The man alleged to have murdered his partner on Monday has been charged. Picture: SUPPLIED

Update: 10:37AM THE man who is alleged to have brutally stabbed his defacto partner to death on Monday will be produced in court today.

Police spokesperson Ana Naisoro confirmed this saying the accused person had been charged with one count of criminal trespass and one count of murder.

"He will be produced at the Nasinu Magistrates Court today," Ms Naisoro said.