Fiji Time: 3:33 PM on Wednesday 22 March

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Mill issues identified

Felix Chaudhary
Wednesday, March 22, 2017

ISSUES facing the Penang Sugar Mill need to be resolved because Tavua and Rakiraki have been identified as growth areas for the industry.

Fiji Sugar Corporation CEO Graham Clark said if the areas were to grow, then there would be a need to crush the cane "somewhere".

"A syrup mill is one of many options for Penang and after the board meeting at the end of this month, we would have considered all these options and we can report back on the decision," he said.

"Penang is more than 130 years old. And over the past decades, Penang has suffered under-capitalisation in terms of operational efficiency ... it hasn't operated as well as other factories."

Mr Clark said cane coming out of the Penang mill area would be delivered directly to the Rarawai mill in Ba this season.

"It was also seriously damaged by TC Winston

"Those issues will be presented to the board together with options for Penang going forward, in order for the board to make a determination."








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65330.6343
JPY 55.253352.2533
GBP 0.39050.3825
EUR 0.45210.4401
NZD 0.70120.6682
AUD 0.63940.6144
USD 0.49110.4741

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 22nd March, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Five turn on the heat
  2. Murder suspect to front court today
  3. Reddy admits QVS building defects
  4. Farmers unhappy
  5. Review 'no excuse'
  6. Koya denies SME scheme part of vote buying claims
  7. 99-year land leases for residents
  8. Ministry probes deaths
  9. Lolohea in court on murder charge
  10. Sugar City ready

Top Stories this Week

  1. Shock after brutal attack Tuesday (21 Mar)
  2. Man rapes wife, jailed Tuesday (21 Mar)
  3. Villagers complain of 'red' sea Friday (17 Mar)
  4. Uni urges Fijians to apply for NZ grants Monday (20 Mar)
  5. Students sent home Tuesday (21 Mar)
  6. Staff share $6m Friday (17 Mar)
  7. Border alert Thursday (16 Mar)
  8. Rabuka assures security for all Thursday (16 Mar)
  9. Nadi Airport carbon accredited Thursday (16 Mar)
  10. Concerns over explicit online pictures Tuesday (21 Mar)