Mill issues identified

+ Enlarge this image New FSC CEO Graham Clark in Lautoka yesterday Picture: REPEKA NASIKO

ISSUES facing the Penang Sugar Mill need to be resolved because Tavua and Rakiraki have been identified as growth areas for the industry.

Fiji Sugar Corporation CEO Graham Clark said if the areas were to grow, then there would be a need to crush the cane "somewhere".

"A syrup mill is one of many options for Penang and after the board meeting at the end of this month, we would have considered all these options and we can report back on the decision," he said.

"Penang is more than 130 years old. And over the past decades, Penang has suffered under-capitalisation in terms of operational efficiency ... it hasn't operated as well as other factories."

Mr Clark said cane coming out of the Penang mill area would be delivered directly to the Rarawai mill in Ba this season.

"It was also seriously damaged by TC Winston

"Those issues will be presented to the board together with options for Penang going forward, in order for the board to make a determination."