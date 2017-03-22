Cane from 'old' ratoons

/ Front page / News

MORE than 90 per cent of Fiji's sugar cane is planted from ratoons — crops that grow from the stubble of cane that has already been harvested.

The old ratoons, poor soil and the transfer of prime cane land to housing and commercial development have all impacted sugarcane production.

The Fiji Sugar Corporation said these were some of the key reasons production had not improved over the past few years.

Fiji Sugar Corporation CEO Graham Clark said improving soil quality, combined with better farming techniques would make a significant impact in boosting production.

"We have got to realise these lands have been growing cane for 130 years, so the soil is tired and needs some invigoration but it's easily done," he said.

"Introducing crops that can put organic matter back into the soil and with a bit of care and attention, that soil can be brought back."

FSC chief operating officer Navin Chandra said addressing the ratoon crop issue would require a concerted effort between the miller and the grower.

"One of the initiatives out of next year's proposal for the cane planting grant is on ratoon restoration and management," he said.

"At the end of the day, 92 per cent of our land has ratoon crops and they produce about 90 per cent of our cane as well.

"The difficulty is that these ratoons are very old.

"So what we want to encourage through the farming groups and communities is to allow for a certain portion of that to be replanted with new cane with the assistance we are getting. If we can get the yield from 40 tonnes per hectare to 50 as a first step, that would be a very good outcome."

Government and industry stakeholders have projected a three million tonne crush by 2020 if all their production strategies go according to plan.