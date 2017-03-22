Change certain' at FSC

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Meli Natadra plant sugar cane at one of the farms in Paipai Lautoka. Picture: REINAL CHAND

CHANGES to the make-up and organisational structure at the Fiji Sugar Corporation are a certainty, says its CEO Graham Clark.

"We are giving consideration to the right and most appropriate management structure to modernise ourselves and effectively drive FSC into the future," he said.

"We are progressing with a structural review which will lead to changes in the way we currently manage the company.

"Obviously, we look to our employees and their representatives for their support in preparing FSC for the future.

"But we need to assure everyone of our commitment to fair treatment.

"One thing is for sure that change is certain but everyone needs to realise that they will be treated with respect."

Mr Clark said it was critical that the miller was streamlined and a clear vision was outlined for the corporation.

"Our objective is to re-establish FSC as a viable cane sugar business with very clear objectives that are known to everybody and for all of us to work towards achieving those objectives."

"We will be presenting this initiative to our board and it will be receiving full discussions and following that we will be providing updates."