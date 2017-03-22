Fiji Time: 3:34 PM on Wednesday 22 March

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Change certain' at FSC

Felix Chaudhary
Wednesday, March 22, 2017

CHANGES to the make-up and organisational structure at the Fiji Sugar Corporation are a certainty, says its CEO Graham Clark.

"We are giving consideration to the right and most appropriate management structure to modernise ourselves and effectively drive FSC into the future," he said.

"We are progressing with a structural review which will lead to changes in the way we currently manage the company.

"Obviously, we look to our employees and their representatives for their support in preparing FSC for the future.

"But we need to assure everyone of our commitment to fair treatment.

"One thing is for sure that change is certain but everyone needs to realise that they will be treated with respect."

Mr Clark said it was critical that the miller was streamlined and a clear vision was outlined for the corporation.

"Our objective is to re-establish FSC as a viable cane sugar business with very clear objectives that are known to everybody and for all of us to work towards achieving those objectives."

"We will be presenting this initiative to our board and it will be receiving full discussions and following that we will be providing updates."








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65330.6343
JPY 55.253352.2533
GBP 0.39050.3825
EUR 0.45210.4401
NZD 0.70120.6682
AUD 0.63940.6144
USD 0.49110.4741

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 22nd March, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Five turn on the heat
  2. Murder suspect to front court today
  3. Reddy admits QVS building defects
  4. Farmers unhappy
  5. Review 'no excuse'
  6. Koya denies SME scheme part of vote buying claims
  7. 99-year land leases for residents
  8. Ministry probes deaths
  9. Lolohea in court on murder charge
  10. Sugar City ready

Top Stories this Week

  1. Shock after brutal attack Tuesday (21 Mar)
  2. Man rapes wife, jailed Tuesday (21 Mar)
  3. Villagers complain of 'red' sea Friday (17 Mar)
  4. Uni urges Fijians to apply for NZ grants Monday (20 Mar)
  5. Students sent home Tuesday (21 Mar)
  6. Staff share $6m Friday (17 Mar)
  7. Border alert Thursday (16 Mar)
  8. Rabuka assures security for all Thursday (16 Mar)
  9. Nadi Airport carbon accredited Thursday (16 Mar)
  10. Concerns over explicit online pictures Tuesday (21 Mar)