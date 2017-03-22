Fiji Time: 3:34 PM on Wednesday 22 March

Holistic approach to payment concerns

Felix Chaudhary
Wednesday, March 22, 2017

ISSUES raised by farmers or their representative organisations about cane payments being inadequate will be addressed holistically, says Fiji Sugar Corporation CEO Graham Clark.

"We are not going to look at what each farmer is faced with and address each of those issues individually," he said.

"We are looking at the overall cost of producing a tonne of cane for growers. If we can make a difference on harvest and transport, for example, by fixing the rail system, it's going to save them a lot of money.

"Our ambition is to grow the cane supply and reduce cost and doing that is going to benefit growers.

"The third cane payment is what it is.

"Everyone knows how the Master Award works, we tried our best to bring it forward and the fourth payment will be calculated based on the situation at the time.

"We understand it's tough for everyone to get their harvest preparations done, but there's not much we can do.

"Last year was not a very good year and we are doing our very best with the resources that we have."

Individual growers and the National Farmers Union had raised concerns that the third cane payment was inadequate.

NFU general-secretary and former prime minister Mahendra Chaudhry said after deductions were made from the $9.28 per tonne payment, not much was left for farmers to take home.

"Also, farmers will have to pay upfront advances as they try to acquire labourers for the crushing season which begins in June," he said.

"In this regard and also taking into account the fact that many growers in the west are still reeling from the effects of TC Winston, one would have thought the FSC would have made the third cane payment without deductions."








