New site for facility

Aqela Susu
Wednesday, March 22, 2017

THE Health and Medical Services Ministry is looking for an alternative site for the construction of the 80-bed hospital in Nausori.

Minister for Health, Rosy Akbar confirmed this while responding to a question by Opposition Parliamentarian Ro Kiniviliame Kiliraki in Parliament on Monday.

The construction of the new hospital was budgeted for in the 2016 budget, however, no construction works progressed.

Ms Akbar said this was because of some problems the ministry faced during its planning stages.

The initial proposed site for the new hospital was at Vunivivi near Nausori Town.

"Through the engagement of a lead consultant and a health planner and working with the construction and implementation unit of the Ministry of Economy, various values and engineering options and calculations had taken place," Ms Akbar said.

"In the case of Nausori Hospital, the design reached the planning stage whereby the estimated cost then started to unfold to an unfavourable end and the associated infrastructure upgrading required to make the proposed designed hospital to be fully functional contributed to even higher costs, hence as a Government we decided to re-look at the design and look at a more suitable site."

Ms Akbar could not give a timeline as to when construction works would progress.

She reassured the public that Government was committed in developing the new hospital in the near future.








