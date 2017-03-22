Less females in technical colleges

/ Front page / News

TECHNICAL colleges in Fiji are experiencing a decline in the number of female student enrolment percentages.

This was brought to light in Parliament on Monday when the Minister for Education, Dr Mahendra Reddy, was questioned by government member of Parliament, Alvick Maharaj on the female student enrolment percentages in technical colleges. This year had a three per cent decrease in female enrolments.

"Last year we had 63 per cent males and 37 per cent females, this is a substantial number and this year we have got 34 per cent female students taking up programs at the technical colleges," said Dr Reddy.

Dr Reddy said the ministry was focused on attracting more females in the coming years through marketing ventures with emphasis on the fact that females could become electricians and joiners.

as well.

"When you see it campus-wise or program-wise, you'll find that certain programs have more females enrolled and less males, mainly in textiles and hospitality programs."