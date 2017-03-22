Fiji Time: 3:33 PM on Wednesday 22 March

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Less females in technical colleges

Faria Begum
Wednesday, March 22, 2017

TECHNICAL colleges in Fiji are experiencing a decline in the number of female student enrolment percentages.

This was brought to light in Parliament on Monday when the Minister for Education, Dr Mahendra Reddy, was questioned by government member of Parliament, Alvick Maharaj on the female student enrolment percentages in technical colleges. This year had a three per cent decrease in female enrolments.

"Last year we had 63 per cent males and 37 per cent females, this is a substantial number and this year we have got 34 per cent female students taking up programs at the technical colleges," said Dr Reddy.

Dr Reddy said the ministry was focused on attracting more females in the coming years through marketing ventures with emphasis on the fact that females could become electricians and joiners.

as well.

"When you see it campus-wise or program-wise, you'll find that certain programs have more females enrolled and less males, mainly in textiles and hospitality programs."








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65330.6343
JPY 55.253352.2533
GBP 0.39050.3825
EUR 0.45210.4401
NZD 0.70120.6682
AUD 0.63940.6144
USD 0.49110.4741

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 22nd March, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Five turn on the heat
  2. Murder suspect to front court today
  3. Reddy admits QVS building defects
  4. Farmers unhappy
  5. Review 'no excuse'
  6. Koya denies SME scheme part of vote buying claims
  7. 99-year land leases for residents
  8. Ministry probes deaths
  9. Lolohea in court on murder charge
  10. Sugar City ready

Top Stories this Week

  1. Shock after brutal attack Tuesday (21 Mar)
  2. Man rapes wife, jailed Tuesday (21 Mar)
  3. Villagers complain of 'red' sea Friday (17 Mar)
  4. Uni urges Fijians to apply for NZ grants Monday (20 Mar)
  5. Students sent home Tuesday (21 Mar)
  6. Staff share $6m Friday (17 Mar)
  7. Border alert Thursday (16 Mar)
  8. Rabuka assures security for all Thursday (16 Mar)
  9. Nadi Airport carbon accredited Thursday (16 Mar)
  10. Concerns over explicit online pictures Tuesday (21 Mar)