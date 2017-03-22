PM: Fiji to take lead in ocean protection

/ Front page / News

AS Fiji prepares for the United Nations Oceans Conference, Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama has assured Parliament that government would try its best to come up with answers to remove the wrecked ships from its oceans.

Mr Bainimarama said it was important for Fiji to take the lead when it came to the protection of its ocean and the livelihood of its people.

Responding to a question in Parliament by MP Mataiasi Niumataiwalu on Monday, Mr Bainimarama explained why Fiji was co-chairing the first UN conference on Oceans in June.

"We are pushing for a comprehensive review of our oceans and seas. We want the full, unfiltered truth revealed to the community of nations and the top technical agencies and the world's foremost scientists will be there to determine the scope our oceans have sustained and once equipped with that knowledge, we can begin acknowledging the role each nation must play in confronting this crisis," he said.

Mr Bainimarama said last week's Pacific meeting agreed to 10 strategic band marks that would be advocated at the UN conference in June.

He said the Pacific's position with a joint declaration was to reduce plastic waste and improve data and information systems on ocean wealth.