Fiji Time: 3:34 PM on Wednesday 22 March

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

PM: Fiji to take lead in ocean protection

Nasik Swami
Wednesday, March 22, 2017

AS Fiji prepares for the United Nations Oceans Conference, Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama has assured Parliament that government would try its best to come up with answers to remove the wrecked ships from its oceans.

Mr Bainimarama said it was important for Fiji to take the lead when it came to the protection of its ocean and the livelihood of its people.

Responding to a question in Parliament by MP Mataiasi Niumataiwalu on Monday, Mr Bainimarama explained why Fiji was co-chairing the first UN conference on Oceans in June.

"We are pushing for a comprehensive review of our oceans and seas. We want the full, unfiltered truth revealed to the community of nations and the top technical agencies and the world's foremost scientists will be there to determine the scope our oceans have sustained and once equipped with that knowledge, we can begin acknowledging the role each nation must play in confronting this crisis," he said.

Mr Bainimarama said last week's Pacific meeting agreed to 10 strategic band marks that would be advocated at the UN conference in June.

He said the Pacific's position with a joint declaration was to reduce plastic waste and improve data and information systems on ocean wealth.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65330.6343
JPY 55.253352.2533
GBP 0.39050.3825
EUR 0.45210.4401
NZD 0.70120.6682
AUD 0.63940.6144
USD 0.49110.4741

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 22nd March, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Five turn on the heat
  2. Murder suspect to front court today
  3. Reddy admits QVS building defects
  4. Farmers unhappy
  5. Review 'no excuse'
  6. Koya denies SME scheme part of vote buying claims
  7. 99-year land leases for residents
  8. Ministry probes deaths
  9. Lolohea in court on murder charge
  10. Sugar City ready

Top Stories this Week

  1. Shock after brutal attack Tuesday (21 Mar)
  2. Man rapes wife, jailed Tuesday (21 Mar)
  3. Villagers complain of 'red' sea Friday (17 Mar)
  4. Uni urges Fijians to apply for NZ grants Monday (20 Mar)
  5. Students sent home Tuesday (21 Mar)
  6. Staff share $6m Friday (17 Mar)
  7. Border alert Thursday (16 Mar)
  8. Rabuka assures security for all Thursday (16 Mar)
  9. Nadi Airport carbon accredited Thursday (16 Mar)
  10. Concerns over explicit online pictures Tuesday (21 Mar)