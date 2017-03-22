Fiji Time: 3:33 PM on Wednesday 22 March

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

State consolidates ammunition charges

Kalesi Mele
Wednesday, March 22, 2017

THREE men charged with possession of ammunition without a licence will re-appear in court later this month for mention.

Aiyaz Mohammed Mussa, Naushad Ali and Vijay Singh appeared in the Lautoka Magistrates Court on Monday after their charges were consolidated on January 23.

Their lawyer Iqbal Khan, was informed that there was no magistrate to hear the case and therefore it was adjourned to March 29.

Mr Mussa, 40, Mr Ali, 30, and Mr Singh, 46, were granted bail on January 19 by the High Court in Lautoka under strict conditions. The men paid $5000 cash bail each and were ordered to provide sureties.

The court then ordered the men to report to the Lautoka Police Station every Wednesday and Saturday between 9am and 5pm.

Mr Mussa and his employees were also ordered to remain inside their homes every day from 6pm to 6am, and not to interfere with State witnesses.

The trio had also surrendered all travel documents to the court registry.

They are alleged to have been in possession of 179 live M16 centre-fire cartridges (ammunition) without a proper licence on January 1.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65330.6343
JPY 55.253352.2533
GBP 0.39050.3825
EUR 0.45210.4401
NZD 0.70120.6682
AUD 0.63940.6144
USD 0.49110.4741

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 22nd March, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Five turn on the heat
  2. Murder suspect to front court today
  3. Reddy admits QVS building defects
  4. Farmers unhappy
  5. Review 'no excuse'
  6. Koya denies SME scheme part of vote buying claims
  7. 99-year land leases for residents
  8. Ministry probes deaths
  9. Lolohea in court on murder charge
  10. Sugar City ready

Top Stories this Week

  1. Shock after brutal attack Tuesday (21 Mar)
  2. Man rapes wife, jailed Tuesday (21 Mar)
  3. Villagers complain of 'red' sea Friday (17 Mar)
  4. Uni urges Fijians to apply for NZ grants Monday (20 Mar)
  5. Students sent home Tuesday (21 Mar)
  6. Staff share $6m Friday (17 Mar)
  7. Border alert Thursday (16 Mar)
  8. Rabuka assures security for all Thursday (16 Mar)
  9. Nadi Airport carbon accredited Thursday (16 Mar)
  10. Concerns over explicit online pictures Tuesday (21 Mar)