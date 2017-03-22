State consolidates ammunition charges

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Aiyaz Mohammed Mussa at the Lautoka Magistrates Court on Monday. Picture: BALJEET SINGH

THREE men charged with possession of ammunition without a licence will re-appear in court later this month for mention.

Aiyaz Mohammed Mussa, Naushad Ali and Vijay Singh appeared in the Lautoka Magistrates Court on Monday after their charges were consolidated on January 23.

Their lawyer Iqbal Khan, was informed that there was no magistrate to hear the case and therefore it was adjourned to March 29.

Mr Mussa, 40, Mr Ali, 30, and Mr Singh, 46, were granted bail on January 19 by the High Court in Lautoka under strict conditions. The men paid $5000 cash bail each and were ordered to provide sureties.

The court then ordered the men to report to the Lautoka Police Station every Wednesday and Saturday between 9am and 5pm.

Mr Mussa and his employees were also ordered to remain inside their homes every day from 6pm to 6am, and not to interfere with State witnesses.

The trio had also surrendered all travel documents to the court registry.

They are alleged to have been in possession of 179 live M16 centre-fire cartridges (ammunition) without a proper licence on January 1.