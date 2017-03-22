$5k for music award

/ Front page / News

THE Fiji Performing Rights Association Annual Music Award has been boosted with a $5000 assistance from a leading supermarket to support local artistes.

On Monday, Shop N Save Supermarket gave $5000 to the association.

The funds will go towards sponsoring the Best Hindi Song Award. The awards will take place on May 13.

Shop N Save finance manager Mohnish Ram said they were proud to be part of an event that motivated artistes to grow while providing practical financial support.

"We also strongly believe in corporate social responsibility and as such are able to give back to the community," he said.

"It is through the community's support that the company has been able to rapidly grow and we try to strive to support the development of home-grown talent."

FPRA Music Awards marketing and production co-ordinator Laisa Vulakoro said music was a big part of local communities and all sponsorship received trickled down to young upcoming artists.

"With radio stations, most of the songs being played are from overseas and we've been telling our members to create their own local Hindi speaking songs," she said.

Event coordinator for FRPA music awards, Seru Serevi said they had seen a growing number of Hindi artists coming on board this year which has been a good development for the industry.

Mr Serevi said the awards night was for acknowledging and celebrating the achievement of local artists and it was the role of FPRA to encourage young people to expose their talent and make a living out of it.

The applications for the music award nominations will close on Friday.

The announcement of nominees for the annual music awards will take place at Damodar City on April 13.