World top 20

+ Enlarge this image Singh Picture: FILE

THE University of the South Pacific's School of Engineering and Physics (SEP) has gained international recognition after its project on eye braille slate was shortlisted as one of the top 20 projects in the world.

In 2016, USP was part of the All Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE) Young Engineers' Humanitarian (AIYEHUM) Challenge.

The project was developed by engineering students Nikhil Singh and Vinaal Prakash under the supervision of Dr Utkal Mehta, senior lecturer at USP's SEP. The team from USP received a cash prize of $US500 ($F1030.95) as part of the award.

The students said receiving the award was not as significant as what they learnt and applied as part of their technological solutions for humanitarian purposes in school.

Dr Mehta said eye slate was a low cost solution to teach Braille language to children with visual disabilities. The principal objective of the AIYEHUM Challenge was to inspire young professionals to become socially responsible and be engaged in developing technological solutions which were cost effective and sustainable, improve living conditions and livelihood of people thereby making a difference in peoples' lives.