NO criminal charges have been laid against the man who allegedly stabbed his de-facto partner to death at Nasilivata St in Nadera, Nasinu, on Monday.

Police spokesperson Ana Naisoro confirmed that the post-mortem examination of the 24-year-old woman was conducted yesterday.

Ms Naisoro said decisions on the charges to be laid would be made after the investigators review the post-mortem report.

The man was being questioned at the Valelevu Police Station last night.