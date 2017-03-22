Fiji Time: 3:34 PM on Wednesday 22 March

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

HRDC sights report

Litia Cava
Wednesday, March 22, 2017

THE Human Rights and Anti-Discrimination Commission (HRDC) has received the post-mortem report of an 18-year-old boy who died while in custody at the Nakasi Police Station last month.

Commission director Ashwin Raj said in a statement the autopsy report was forwarded yesterday to the Resident Magistrate for an independent assessment to determine whether an inquest was required.

Mr Raj said the commission had interviewed officers from the police station and conducted an inspection around the cell block where 18-year-old Vikrant Nand was kept.

The statement said that Mr Nand was brought to the Nakasi Police Station on February 14 and was kept in custody.

It said Mr Nand was found hanging in his cell block on February 16.

Mr Raj said the commission had met the family of the deceased and held discussions with the Commissioner of Police, Brigadier General Sitiveni Qiliho.

He said the commission looked forward to the independent assessment of the Resident Magistrate.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65330.6343
JPY 55.253352.2533
GBP 0.39050.3825
EUR 0.45210.4401
NZD 0.70120.6682
AUD 0.63940.6144
USD 0.49110.4741

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 22nd March, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Five turn on the heat
  2. Murder suspect to front court today
  3. Reddy admits QVS building defects
  4. Farmers unhappy
  5. Review 'no excuse'
  6. Koya denies SME scheme part of vote buying claims
  7. 99-year land leases for residents
  8. Ministry probes deaths
  9. Lolohea in court on murder charge
  10. Sugar City ready

Top Stories this Week

  1. Shock after brutal attack Tuesday (21 Mar)
  2. Man rapes wife, jailed Tuesday (21 Mar)
  3. Villagers complain of 'red' sea Friday (17 Mar)
  4. Uni urges Fijians to apply for NZ grants Monday (20 Mar)
  5. Students sent home Tuesday (21 Mar)
  6. Staff share $6m Friday (17 Mar)
  7. Border alert Thursday (16 Mar)
  8. Rabuka assures security for all Thursday (16 Mar)
  9. Nadi Airport carbon accredited Thursday (16 Mar)
  10. Concerns over explicit online pictures Tuesday (21 Mar)