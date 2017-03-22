HRDC sights report

/ Front page / News

THE Human Rights and Anti-Discrimination Commission (HRDC) has received the post-mortem report of an 18-year-old boy who died while in custody at the Nakasi Police Station last month.

Commission director Ashwin Raj said in a statement the autopsy report was forwarded yesterday to the Resident Magistrate for an independent assessment to determine whether an inquest was required.

Mr Raj said the commission had interviewed officers from the police station and conducted an inspection around the cell block where 18-year-old Vikrant Nand was kept.

The statement said that Mr Nand was brought to the Nakasi Police Station on February 14 and was kept in custody.

It said Mr Nand was found hanging in his cell block on February 16.

Mr Raj said the commission had met the family of the deceased and held discussions with the Commissioner of Police, Brigadier General Sitiveni Qiliho.

He said the commission looked forward to the independent assessment of the Resident Magistrate.