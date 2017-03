/ Front page / News

A 17-YEAR-OLD charged with the abduction and defilement of a 15-year-old student has been released on bail.

Divisional prosecuting officer western Assistant Superintendent of Police Anil Prasad said the teenager appeared before Magistrate Rangajeeva Wimalasena in Lautoka.

He was charged with one count of defilement and one count of abduction of a person under 18 years of age with the intent to have carnal knowledge.

The case will be called again on April 10 when a plea will be taken.