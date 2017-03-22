Fiji Time: 3:34 PM on Wednesday 22 March

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Trio granted bail

Litia Cava
Wednesday, March 22, 2017

THREE people charged with theft were granted bail by the Suva Magistrates Court yesterday.

Donovan Prasad, Shirvendra Singh and Shaiz Hussein appeared before Chief Magistrate Usaia Ratuvili.

The three are charged with one count of theft each.

Mr Ratuvili granted the three accused persons bail on a sum of $500 and two sureties each.

He granted bail on the condition that the three accused surrender their travel documents and to report to the nearest police station twice a week.

The case has been adjourned to April 13.

Meanwhile, a police statement yesterday said that investigations regarding the case began in November last year after a report of a stolen vehicle.

Police investigators were able to link the case to information regarding an illegal modification racket whereby car parts from other vehicles were used on the stolen vehicle.

Chief of Intelligence and Investigations, Assistant Commissioner of Police Biu Matavou confirmed that investigations into similar cases continues.

ACP Matavou said police would continue to work on reports they received.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65330.6343
JPY 55.253352.2533
GBP 0.39050.3825
EUR 0.45210.4401
NZD 0.70120.6682
AUD 0.63940.6144
USD 0.49110.4741

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 22nd March, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Five turn on the heat
  2. Murder suspect to front court today
  3. Reddy admits QVS building defects
  4. Farmers unhappy
  5. Review 'no excuse'
  6. Koya denies SME scheme part of vote buying claims
  7. 99-year land leases for residents
  8. Ministry probes deaths
  9. Lolohea in court on murder charge
  10. Sugar City ready

Top Stories this Week

  1. Shock after brutal attack Tuesday (21 Mar)
  2. Man rapes wife, jailed Tuesday (21 Mar)
  3. Villagers complain of 'red' sea Friday (17 Mar)
  4. Uni urges Fijians to apply for NZ grants Monday (20 Mar)
  5. Students sent home Tuesday (21 Mar)
  6. Staff share $6m Friday (17 Mar)
  7. Border alert Thursday (16 Mar)
  8. Rabuka assures security for all Thursday (16 Mar)
  9. Nadi Airport carbon accredited Thursday (16 Mar)
  10. Concerns over explicit online pictures Tuesday (21 Mar)