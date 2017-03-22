Trio granted bail

/ Front page / News

THREE people charged with theft were granted bail by the Suva Magistrates Court yesterday.

Donovan Prasad, Shirvendra Singh and Shaiz Hussein appeared before Chief Magistrate Usaia Ratuvili.

The three are charged with one count of theft each.

Mr Ratuvili granted the three accused persons bail on a sum of $500 and two sureties each.

He granted bail on the condition that the three accused surrender their travel documents and to report to the nearest police station twice a week.

The case has been adjourned to April 13.

Meanwhile, a police statement yesterday said that investigations regarding the case began in November last year after a report of a stolen vehicle.

Police investigators were able to link the case to information regarding an illegal modification racket whereby car parts from other vehicles were used on the stolen vehicle.

Chief of Intelligence and Investigations, Assistant Commissioner of Police Biu Matavou confirmed that investigations into similar cases continues.

ACP Matavou said police would continue to work on reports they received.