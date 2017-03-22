No to brawls

/ Front page / News

THE Fiji Police Force is reminding students of prominent secondary schools in Suva who often involve themselves in school brawls that there is a no-drop policy on assault cases.

This reminder comes after the resurgence of students involved in brawls that usually happens after school on Fridays.

The divisional police commanders have given directives to their officers to conduct school visitations ahead of the much-anticipated Coca-Cola Games scheduled for next month.

Chief of operations, Assistant Commissioner of Police Rusiate Tudravu said information of school brawls happening again was worrying. "We are again issuing a warning that we will not hesitate to lay charges. If we receive a report, we are not going to reconcile the matter," he said.

"Charges will be laid and your case will then be dealt with by the courts."

Mr Tudravu said the main focus of the force was to ensure no student is caught in a situation that could jeopardise their education.

He said the police hope to educate students on the importance of staying focused on their school work.

"We request parents and guardians to assist us by talking to their children about the need to avoid getting involved in brawls."

he said.

"Our officers will be visiting schools in the coming days and weeks as we want to get the message out to as many students as possible."