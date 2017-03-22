Mum shares story

/ Front page / News

AS Fijians celebrated National Down Syndrome Day yesterday, the mother of a child living with Down Syndrome shared her experience of challenges faced because of her only child's condition.

Makereta Nofoinuli gave birth to her son William James, not expecting the news from doctors that her son had a medical condition. She was told that her son was a Down Syndrome child when he was four months old.

Ms Nofoinuli's advice to all parents of children with special needs is to never reject their child.

"Special kids are not given to just any parent. God gives special kids to special parents," she said.

"I was blessed with William in December 2006, and he is the only child in the family. He was born with talipes (clubfoot).

"That was the very first challenge I faced during my motherhood, however after the operation he is walking well today.

"Secondly, when I was informed by the doctor that William is a Down Syndrome child, I thought this could be healed medically. Accepting it was hard because I was already worried about his future."

For young William, living with Down Syndrome has never stopped him from dreaming big just like any other child.

"My favourite rugby players are Osea Kolinisau and Jerry Tuwai.

"I love rugby and I'm going to watch the Hong Kong 7s," he said.

Mrs Nofoinuli said children with special needs need to be loved and cared for.

"Parents, I encourage you, all they need is our patience," she said.