Fiji Time: 3:34 PM on Wednesday 22 March

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Mum shares story

Mere Naleba
Wednesday, March 22, 2017

AS Fijians celebrated National Down Syndrome Day yesterday, the mother of a child living with Down Syndrome shared her experience of challenges faced because of her only child's condition.

Makereta Nofoinuli gave birth to her son William James, not expecting the news from doctors that her son had a medical condition. She was told that her son was a Down Syndrome child when he was four months old.

Ms Nofoinuli's advice to all parents of children with special needs is to never reject their child.

"Special kids are not given to just any parent. God gives special kids to special parents," she said.

"I was blessed with William in December 2006, and he is the only child in the family. He was born with talipes (clubfoot).

"That was the very first challenge I faced during my motherhood, however after the operation he is walking well today.

"Secondly, when I was informed by the doctor that William is a Down Syndrome child, I thought this could be healed medically. Accepting it was hard because I was already worried about his future."

For young William, living with Down Syndrome has never stopped him from dreaming big just like any other child.

"My favourite rugby players are Osea Kolinisau and Jerry Tuwai.

"I love rugby and I'm going to watch the Hong Kong 7s," he said.

Mrs Nofoinuli said children with special needs need to be loved and cared for.

"Parents, I encourage you, all they need is our patience," she said.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65330.6343
JPY 55.253352.2533
GBP 0.39050.3825
EUR 0.45210.4401
NZD 0.70120.6682
AUD 0.63940.6144
USD 0.49110.4741

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 22nd March, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Five turn on the heat
  2. Murder suspect to front court today
  3. Reddy admits QVS building defects
  4. Farmers unhappy
  5. Review 'no excuse'
  6. Koya denies SME scheme part of vote buying claims
  7. 99-year land leases for residents
  8. Ministry probes deaths
  9. Lolohea in court on murder charge
  10. Sugar City ready

Top Stories this Week

  1. Shock after brutal attack Tuesday (21 Mar)
  2. Man rapes wife, jailed Tuesday (21 Mar)
  3. Villagers complain of 'red' sea Friday (17 Mar)
  4. Uni urges Fijians to apply for NZ grants Monday (20 Mar)
  5. Students sent home Tuesday (21 Mar)
  6. Staff share $6m Friday (17 Mar)
  7. Border alert Thursday (16 Mar)
  8. Rabuka assures security for all Thursday (16 Mar)
  9. Nadi Airport carbon accredited Thursday (16 Mar)
  10. Concerns over explicit online pictures Tuesday (21 Mar)