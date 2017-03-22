Cold weather to end

/ Front page / News

THE cold weather experienced in the Western Division over the past few days should end today.

Fiji Meteorological Service director Ravind Kumar said a high pressure system to the far south-west had directed cool and dry southeast wind over most parts of the country from the weekend.

"As the air is dry, little or no clouds are being experienced over the Western and Central divisions," he said.

"As a result, radiative cooling takes place at night and hence cooler nights being experienced.

"This cooling is enhanced by the moderate to fresh south-east wind flow.

"This is commonly known as the wind chill effect and this is perceived as a decrease in air temperature felt by body on exposed skin due to wind flow."

Mr Kumar said temperatures in the main urban centres in the West were ear or above 20 degrees centigrade, however, temperatures in inland areas dipped below 18 degrees centigrade.

"The Northern and Eastern divisions are still being affected by a trough of low pressure and experiencing rain. This is expected to ease to occasional showers from Wednesday," he said.

