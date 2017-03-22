Fiji Time: 3:33 PM on Wednesday 22 March

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Cold weather to end

Felix Chaudhary
Wednesday, March 22, 2017

THE cold weather experienced in the Western Division over the past few days should end today.

Fiji Meteorological Service director Ravind Kumar said a high pressure system to the far south-west had directed cool and dry southeast wind over most parts of the country from the weekend.

"As the air is dry, little or no clouds are being experienced over the Western and Central divisions," he said.

"As a result, radiative cooling takes place at night and hence cooler nights being experienced.

"This cooling is enhanced by the moderate to fresh south-east wind flow.

"This is commonly known as the wind chill effect and this is perceived as a decrease in air temperature felt by body on exposed skin due to wind flow."

Mr Kumar said temperatures in the main urban centres in the West were ear or above 20 degrees centigrade, however, temperatures in inland areas dipped below 18 degrees centigrade.

"The Northern and Eastern divisions are still being affected by a trough of low pressure and experiencing rain. This is expected to ease to occasional showers from Wednesday," he said.

the west experienced clear skies and cooler temperatures, the Northern and Eastern Divisions experienced showers.

"The Northern and Eastern Divisions are still being affected by a trough of low pressure and experiencing rain. This is expected to ease to occasional showers from Wednesday."








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65330.6343
JPY 55.253352.2533
GBP 0.39050.3825
EUR 0.45210.4401
NZD 0.70120.6682
AUD 0.63940.6144
USD 0.49110.4741

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 22nd March, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Five turn on the heat
  2. Murder suspect to front court today
  3. Reddy admits QVS building defects
  4. Farmers unhappy
  5. Review 'no excuse'
  6. Koya denies SME scheme part of vote buying claims
  7. 99-year land leases for residents
  8. Ministry probes deaths
  9. Lolohea in court on murder charge
  10. Sugar City ready

Top Stories this Week

  1. Shock after brutal attack Tuesday (21 Mar)
  2. Man rapes wife, jailed Tuesday (21 Mar)
  3. Villagers complain of 'red' sea Friday (17 Mar)
  4. Uni urges Fijians to apply for NZ grants Monday (20 Mar)
  5. Students sent home Tuesday (21 Mar)
  6. Staff share $6m Friday (17 Mar)
  7. Border alert Thursday (16 Mar)
  8. Rabuka assures security for all Thursday (16 Mar)
  9. Nadi Airport carbon accredited Thursday (16 Mar)
  10. Concerns over explicit online pictures Tuesday (21 Mar)