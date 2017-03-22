Fiji Time: 3:34 PM on Wednesday 22 March

Basic services a priority

Kalesi Mele
Wednesday, March 22, 2017

VILLAGERS around the Sigatoka area are more concerned about access to basic services.

This is the observation of Ministry of Economy's chief economist Ovini Ralulu after holding public consultations on Fiji's National Development Plan in Sigatoka this week.

Mr Ralulu said most villagers who showed up at the meeting were seeking information on requests made during initial consultations in 2015.

"The issues that they have raised have been taken on board," he said.

"So what we are trying to do is validate some of the policies that will guide government's work in helping achieve the requests made by the people."

He said requests made in 2015 had been programmed to the plans of respective government institutions.

"Work on the policies are ongoing and you will note that through the consultations increased budget allocations were made for water, electricity and education to name a few."

Consultations held discussed both the 20-year and five-year national development plans.

Goals under 20-year plan:

* an annual average GDP growth rate of between 4 to 5 per cent and a fourfold increase in GDP per person reducing government debt to 35 per cent of GDP, and unemployment to less than 4 per cent;

* all Fijians to have access to safe drinking water by 2031;

* all Fijians to have access to electricity by 2021;

* access to qualified teachers and improved learning environments by 2026; and

* 50,000 new housing units by 2036.








