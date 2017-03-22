FRA: Back road repairs to start in April

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Ganga Ram on the damaged culvert at Namata, Sigatoka. Picture: BALJEET SINGH

REPAIRS to the Lomawai back road — a thoroughfare used by about 4000 people — will begin in April, says the Fiji Roads Authority.

The FRA made the comments in response to queries sent by this newspaper after residents living in the area raised concerns about the poor state of culverts and conditions on parts of the road.

"We face a lot of difficulties when there is heavy rain because the lead-up to a crossing at Namata and the road near the Namata cemetery is really bad," said advisory councillor Ganga Ram.

"Transport is also affected and this is a big issue for schoolchildren, workers, the elderly and those who are travelling to Nadi for medical treatment."

Mr Ram said about 4000 people from Momi to Lomawai were affected by the poor road conditions and damaged crossings.

The FRA said it was aware of the issue and works were scheduled to begin next month barring inclement weather.

"FRA engineers have inspected Lomawai back road and culvert repair works will commence in April, weather permitting," the authority said in a statement.