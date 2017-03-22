Sugar City ready

/ Front page / News

LAUTOKA is prepared to host one of the biggest cultural festivals and academic conferences ever held to mark 100 years since the abolition of the indenture system.

And one of the highlights of the International Conference on Indian Indentureship and Girmitya Descendants is the launch of a book that documents the plight of indentured Indian women, how they were exploited and their fight against race, gender and class oppression.

The book titled Indentured Women: Domination and Social Degradation was authored by University of Fiji vice-chancellor Professor Prem Misir.

According to organisers, the conference will also feature a cultural festival at the Lautoka Girmit Centre and an academic conference at the University of Fiji's Saweni campus.

Among the festivities which will be held this week are a book fair, carnival and food festival, artefact exhibition, film festival, music festival and photo exhibition.

More than 100 papers will be presented by guest speakers from Guyana, Trinidad and Mauritius — countries with Indian indentured labour history, along with academics from Australia, New Zealand and local counterparts from the University of the South Pacific, University of Fiji and other institutes.

New recruitment for indentured work outside India was ended by the British Colonial Government in India on March 12, 1917.

Ongoing indenture contracts were terminated from January 1, 1920.

More than 61,000 Indians arrived from south and East India during the 37 years of the indentured labour system in Fiji.

The first ship to arrive was the Leonidas which disembarked 463 labourers from Calcutta at Levuka on May 14, 1879.