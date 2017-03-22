Parents reminded of children's safety

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Nilesh Prasad of Soasoa in front of his house after heavy rain yesterday. Picture: LUKE RAWALAI

POLICE in the Northern Division have reiterated the need to ensure children's safety after heavy rain experienced early this week flooded roads .

Divisional police commander Northern, Senior Superintendent of Police Verani Nakauyaca pleaded with parents to be vigilant.

"It is always important for parents to look after their children during bad weather. We should be attentive.

"If it continues to rain heavily and it becomes necessary for residents to move to higher ground, then do so for your own safety." he said.

Heavy rain experienced in the North early this week caused flash floods in some parts of Labasa.

"We should take extra care of our children and keep them indoors if roads are flooded and never let them out of your sight," said SSP Nakauyaca.

"Children are fond of going out swimming during rainy weather. Parents need to take charge of their young ones and ensure that they are safe and out of harm's way," he said.

SSP Nakauyaca also advised fishermen to take heed of weather warnings.

"Despite our pleas to members of the public, children are still seen swimming in flooded streams and fishermen are still seen going out to sea," he said.