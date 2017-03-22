Poor roads blamed for halt in bus services

/ Front page / News

ABOUT 500 people living in the Wavuwavu and Taganikula areas in Labasa are affected after a halt in bus services there.

Bus services came to a halt after heavy rain early this week that contributed to the poor road conditions.

Fiji Bus Operators Association president Parmod Chand said buses could no longer deliver services to those areas because of the poor road conditions.

"The road condition from Naikelikoso, Taganikula and Wavuwavu has worsened and buses end up getting stranded," he said.

Mr Chand said the road problem was nothing new.

"We have experienced this problem in the past and we have written proposals to the Fiji Roads Authority to improve the roads, but nothing was done," he said.

"The response to fixing our road problems here in the North is very slow and buses continuously get stuck in the mud every time we send them out to these areas and there is nothing we can do but ask FRA if they can take note of our grievances and fix the roads."

Concerned resident Surendra Lal said he was not able to travel across Wavuwavu and Taganikula road to Labasa Town because of the poor road conditions.

"The main problem here is the poor road maintenance work done by the FRA," he said.

"Most of us haven't been to town to shop because the buses have stopped servicing our area."

Concerned resident of Naikelikoso in the Macuata Province, Apisalome Dakua, said they had to walk half a mile from their homes to the main road.

"We have no choice but to walk to the main road to catch the vehicle to work and school."

Fiji Roads Authority's CEO John Hutchinson said they were aware of the situation in those areas.

"These roads are part of the March maintenance program and that work is already underway in some of these areas. We ask that the community bear with us as we work to restore road conditions in the North," he said.

Mr Lal said there were a lot of issues that arise from their area and all were linked with the poor road condition.

"Most of us have not gone to town for two weeks now to do our shopping because the buses have stopped servicing our area due to the poor road condition," he said.

"Our children would have to miss out on few days of school until the road is dried up and safe to cross."

Mr Lal said only bigger vehicles could cross the road while the small vehicles had to wait for the weather to improve.

There are a lot of other areas like Natabe road, Naikelikoso, Nibu and Lagalaga that have the similar problems," he said.

