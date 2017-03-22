Reddy admits QVS building defects

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Minister for Education, Heritage and Arts Dr Mahendra Reddy (middle) with other parliamentarians during a break between sessions at the Parliament complex in Suva yesterday. Picture: JONACANI LALAKOBAU

EDUCATION Minister, Dr Mahendra Reddy has admitted to Parliament that there "were defects" in the reconstruction of the Queen Victoria School (QVS) by the Indonesian Government.

Dr Reddy was put on the spot after a question from Opposition on the continued problems coming out of the newly-built school regarding alleged overcrowding, alleged spilling of the septic tank and the alleged use of dorms as classrooms.

In response, Dr Reddy said part of the Opposition's claims was true and a tender was given out to a construction company to undertake reinforcement of all buildings that were done by the Indonesian Army personnel.

"Part of his (Opposition MP Josefa Dulakiverata's) comments is correct that there were defects," Dr Reddy said.

"These defects were noted late last year after the Indonesian team left, particularly the piping and as well as reinforcement."

Dr Reddy said the plumbing issue in the school came to notice in January and had been dealt with at that point in time.

"There were some other issues that came up about two weeks ago that has been rectified so there is no leakage of sewage, that's an overstatement."

He clarified that the claim by Mr Dulakiverata that students were studying in the dormitory in the daytime was not correct.

"There is no overcrowding in dormitory, there is no overcrowding of classrooms," he said.