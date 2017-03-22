Fiji Time: 3:34 PM on Wednesday 22 March

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

99-year land leases for residents

Nasik Swami
Wednesday, March 22, 2017

RESIDENTS of Clopcott settlement in Ba will be given 99-year land lease titles, Local Government Minister Parveen Kumar informed Parliament.

Mr Kumar's assurance followed a question from National Federation Party leader Professor Biman Prasad on whether the residents of Clopcott settlement would be given proper lease titles as stated by the minister in January.

Mr Kumar said the agreement to lease was handed out in December 2014 with a five-year time-frame for the subdivision.

"By end of this year, all the residents in Clopcott after the survey plan is registered will be issued 99-year lease," he said.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65330.6343
JPY 55.253352.2533
GBP 0.39050.3825
EUR 0.45210.4401
NZD 0.70120.6682
AUD 0.63940.6144
USD 0.49110.4741

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 22nd March, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Five turn on the heat
  2. Murder suspect to front court today
  3. Reddy admits QVS building defects
  4. Farmers unhappy
  5. Review 'no excuse'
  6. Koya denies SME scheme part of vote buying claims
  7. 99-year land leases for residents
  8. Ministry probes deaths
  9. Lolohea in court on murder charge
  10. Sugar City ready

Top Stories this Week

  1. Shock after brutal attack Tuesday (21 Mar)
  2. Man rapes wife, jailed Tuesday (21 Mar)
  3. Villagers complain of 'red' sea Friday (17 Mar)
  4. Uni urges Fijians to apply for NZ grants Monday (20 Mar)
  5. Students sent home Tuesday (21 Mar)
  6. Staff share $6m Friday (17 Mar)
  7. Border alert Thursday (16 Mar)
  8. Rabuka assures security for all Thursday (16 Mar)
  9. Nadi Airport carbon accredited Thursday (16 Mar)
  10. Concerns over explicit online pictures Tuesday (21 Mar)