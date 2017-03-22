99-year land leases for residents

/ Front page / News

RESIDENTS of Clopcott settlement in Ba will be given 99-year land lease titles, Local Government Minister Parveen Kumar informed Parliament.

Mr Kumar's assurance followed a question from National Federation Party leader Professor Biman Prasad on whether the residents of Clopcott settlement would be given proper lease titles as stated by the minister in January.

Mr Kumar said the agreement to lease was handed out in December 2014 with a five-year time-frame for the subdivision.

"By end of this year, all the residents in Clopcott after the survey plan is registered will be issued 99-year lease," he said.