Ministry probes deaths

Aqela Susu
Wednesday, March 22, 2017

FOLLOWING the Acinetobacter baumannii bacteria outbreak at the Newborn Intensive Care Unit (NICU) of the Colonial War Memorial Hospital in Suva, the Health and Medical Services Ministry is now investigating the deaths of seven babies.

This was revealed by the Minister for Health and Medical Services Minister, Rosy Akbar, after a question by Opposition spokesman on health Anare Vadei in Parliament yesterday.

Mr Vadei had asked Ms Akbar to provide an update on the state of the NICU ward after the bacteria outbreak last month.

Ms Akbar confirmed the ward was fully operational and they were in the process of inviting the World Health Organization (WHO) to conduct a review of the recent outbreak.

"It started over a weekend when two babies had the bacteria and were tested for it. The team looked over the three months period and found out that five other babies with the same bacteria that occurred before that. All in all there were seven deaths," she said.

For a healthy person, she said their immune system would be resistant to bacterial infection.

However, in this case "we are still in the process to determine whether this bacterium actually caused the deaths of those babies".

Ms Akbar confirmed that the issue of compensation would be determined after the investigations into the cause of deaths were completed.

"The investigation would take at least three months," she said in Parliament.








