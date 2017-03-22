Koya denies SME scheme part of vote buying claims

/ Front page / News

TRADE Minister Faiyaz Koya has refuted claims by the Opposition that the Micro and Small Business Grants distributed under small and medium enterprises (SMEs) scheme was a vote buying technique used by the Government.

This was after Opposition member Semesa Karavaki informed Parliament yesterday that the scheme was not compliant with the law and was not an economic development project.

Mr Karavaki claimed that it was a vote buying project.

In his response, Mr Koya said the program was a promise by the FijiFirst Government given after the election and was not a vote buying exercise.

"This is about helping the grassroots people. This is something we don't even give them money. This is the actual equipment that they ask for. We want to uplift them out of poverty," Mr Koya said. "That's what the program is all about. This is not a last-minute exercise just before elections to do so that we can buy votes."

Mr Koya said the claim made by Mr Karavaki was the Opposition's perception of what the program was.