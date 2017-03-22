Review 'no excuse'

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Minister for Local Government, Housing, Environment, Infrastructure and Transport, Parveen Kumar during a break between sessions at the Parliament complex in Suva yesterday. Picture: JONACANI LALAKOBAU

THE review of the Local Government Act should not be an excuse to delay the local government elections, National Federation Party (NFP) leader Professor Biman Prasad told Local Government Minister Parveen Kumar in Parliament yesterday.

Prof Prasad said following his appointment as the minister, Mr Kumar in his maiden speech almost three years ago, promised to deliver local government elections.

"The truth of the matter is that the minister assured the House that his first priority will be elections (local government)," Prof Prasad said.

The NFP leader went on to ask: "Can the minister now tell that he is using the review of the Local Government Act to defer the election and it seems that we are not going to have the local government election until the general election."

In response, Mr Kumar said the elections should not be held just for the sake of having it.

"I will reiterate what I said. I did say to have an election," he said.

"What we need to do is to review the Local Government Act and earlier on, what I have said, I did say that the associated laws are in its final stages.

"They should be happy at least we have fast tracked the process and of course yes. What do you want to prove? You just want to have elections just for the sake of having it or you want to test the ground whether you have the support or no."

University of the South Pacific's (USP) School of Governance, Development and International Affairs Professor Vijay Naidu last night described the delay of the election as an act where government would want a system of electing local councillors that would suit it best.

Prof Naidu said for any democracy, local government was essential to ensure people are able to participate in local matters that impact them directly.

"If you look at the municipalities in the country is operated on one person, one vote, one value and so it really does not require massive review.

"So the review actually has taken a very long time.

"I have seen the permanent secretary of Local Government saying the same things over and over again on television that there will be a big exercise and all that, but meanwhile, the reality of the situation is provisional councils are operating and people in towns and cities are not being able to democratically elect their councillors and to participate in that process."

In summary, Prof Naidu said it was not clear whether the FijiFirst party was trying to sort out itself in terms of how they would address municipal elections.