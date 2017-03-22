Five turn on the heat

/ Front page / News

THE heat is on as opposition political parties prepare and work out strategies to defeat the ruling party in the 2018 General Election.

On Monday, a working group of opposition political parties met in Suva to discuss the recommendations in the 2014 reports of the Electoral Commission and the Multinational Observer Group.

Social Democratic Liberal Party, Fiji Labour Party, National Federation Party, Fiji United Freedom Party and the People's Democratic Party say they have begun preparing submissions to the commission on the issue.

The five political parties want the recommendations discussed and implemented ahead of the 2018 General Election.

In a joint statement, the political parties said they had sought a meeting with the Electoral Commission to pursue the matter.

"The two reports have made several recommendations aimed at improving the transparency and credibility of the electoral process," said FLP leader Mahendra Chaudhry.

The reports were tabled in Parliament in May 2015 and were referred to the Standing Committee on Justice, Law and Human Rights which is yet to conclude its deliberations on it.

"We are concerned that action is not being taken to address this important matter with the next elections only months away," Mr Chaudhry said.

The recommendations of the Multinational Observer Group included the inclusion of political party identification on the candidates list and the participation of domestic accredited non-partisan election observers.

The group also recommended the clarification of the division of responsibilities between the Electoral Commission and the Fijian Elections Office.

There were also recommendations to reduce requirements for party registration and activities while also public office holders including trade union officers to be political party members.

Other notable recommendations included allowing voters to take "how-to-vote" materials inside polling stations and calling for the media accreditation process to be simplified.

When contacted yesterday, Electoral Commission chairperson Suresh Chandra said he would comment at a later date.